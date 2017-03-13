Libreng tuition sa SUCs lusot na sa Senado INQUIRER.net

LUSOT na sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa sa Senado ang panukalang batas na naglalayong magbigay ng libreng tuition fee sa mga state universities and colleges (SUCs).

Sinabi ni Sen. Benigno Paolo “Bam” Aquino IV, pangunahing may-akda ng Senate Bill No. 1304 o ang “Free Higher Education for All Act,” na layunin ng panukala na magbigay ng ayuda sa mga mahihirap na estudyante.

“In line with the mandate of our Constitution, the State must uphold the right of all citizens to quality education at all levels,” sabi ni Aquino.

Sinabi ni Aquino na aabot sa 645,566 ang mga mag-aaral sa SUCs at mangangahulugan ito ng P16 bilyong taunang pondo para sa tustusan ito o P9,407 kada isa para sa buong taon.

“It’s a fair price to embolden and empower more Filipinos to achieve their dreams—for themselves, for their families, and for their country,” sabi ni Aquino.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.