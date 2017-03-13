Robredo nagbantang kakasuhan ang website na nanira kay Jesse Inquirer

NAGBANTA si Vice President Leni Robredo na kakasuhan ang isang website na nag-akusa sa kanyang yumaong mister na si Jesse, na sangkot umano sa iligal na sugat at iligal na droga sa Naga City. “When this website was set up, they hit my late husband. To me, they have crossed the line. My husband is no longer here to defend himself that’s why I am thinking seriously [what] legal action to take,” saabi ni Robredo.

Idinagdag ni Robredo na pinag-aaralan kung anong kaso ang ihahain laban sa website.

Ito’y matapos ang lumabas sa isang website noong isang linggo na tinaguriang #NagaLeaks.

Sinabi ng hindi nagpakilalang may-akda na nakinabang umano si Jesse sa iligal na jueteng at iligal na droga sa Naga City ng siya ay mayor pa.

Idinagdag ni Robredo na sinadyang itinayo ang website para siya ay siraan.

“If [we] don’t file cases, this [cyberbullying and online lies] will only persist… This should be placed at the right forum rather than fighting online,” Robredo said.

