Korte naghain ng ‘not guilty plea’ para kay de Lima By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hindi naghain ng plea si Sen. Leila de Lima ng basahan ng sakdal sa Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court sa kasong disobedience to summons kaugnay ng pagpayo umano niya sa kanyang dating driver/bodyguard na huwag pumunta sa pagdinig ng Kamara de Representantes kaugnay ng bentahan ng ipinagbabawal na gamot sa New Bilibid Prison. Kaya si Judge Ludmila de Pio Lim, ng branch 34, ang naghain ng not guilty plea para sa kanya. Ang kaso ay inihain ng Kamara de Representantes laban kay de Lima dahil pinigilan umano nito si Dayan na pumunta sa pagdinig sa kabila ng pagpapalabas ng subpoena ng House committee on justice kay Dayan. Nag-text umano si de Lima sa anak ni Dayan na si Hanna Mae upang ipaabot ang kanyang mensahe. Sa ilalim ng Revised Penal Code ipinagbabawal ang hindi pagharap sa imbestigasyon ng Kongreso maliban na lamang kung mayroon itong legal na batayan. Ipinagbabawal din ang pagpigil sa sinuman na pumunta sa pagdinig. Si de Lima ay inakusahan na tumanggap ng pera mula sa mga drug lord na nakakulong sa New Bilibid Prison. Ginamit umano niya ang pera upang pondohan ang kanyang senatorial bid noong nakaraang taon. Kasalukuyang nakakulong si de Lima sa Philippine National Police Custodial Center. No Matter How Bad Yesterday Was, It Is Now Part Of The Past

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.