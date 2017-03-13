Senado inaprubahan ang libreng Wi-Fi bill sa pinal na pagbasa INQUIRER.net

INAPRUBAHAN ng Senado sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang panukalang batas na naglalayong magbigay ng libreng Wi-Fi sa pampublikong lugar at mga opisina ng gobyerno sa buong bansa.

Tinatayang 18 senador ang bumoto para ipasa ang Senate Bill No, 1277 o ang “An Act establishing the free internet access program in public spaces in the country and appropriating funds thereof.”

Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, maglalagay ng libreng Wi-Fi sa mga sumusunod:

• Lahat ng tanggapan ng gobyerno

• Pampublikong paaralan

• State universities at colleges

•Pampublikong ospital at health center

• Pampublikong parke, plaza, at library;

• Pampublikong paliparan, pantalan at

• Pampublikong transport terminal.

“The internet service provided in the Program shall be separate from the internet service used for backend computer systems and programs, databases, and/or management and information systems in government offices. Provided that the shared use of infrastructure shall not be prohibited,” sabi ng panukalang batas.

Sa ilalim ng panukala, target na mabigyan ng libreng Wi-fi ang 1,880 public elementary schools, 2,688 public high schools, at 682 state colleges ngayong taon.

