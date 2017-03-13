Nadine waging Favorite Pinoy Star sa 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Bandera Tinalo sina Liza, Janine at Janella

WAGING Favorite Pinoy Star sa ginanap na 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards ang girlfriend ni James Reid na si Nadine Lustre. Natalo ng Kapamilya actress ang tatlo pang Pinoy celebrities na nominado sa nasabing kategorya – sina Janella Salvador, Liza Soberano at Janine Gutierrez. Ibig sabihin mas maraming batang supporters si Nadine ang bumoto sa taunang Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Naganap ang botohan mula Feb. 3 hanggang March 6 (mga bagets ma may edad 14 years old pababa). Noong nakaraang taon, ang kategoryang pinaglabanan sa Pilipinas ay Favorite Pinoy Personality kung saan ang nagwagi ay an Phenomenal Star na si Maine Mendoza. Pero ngayong taon nagdesisyon ang organizers na gawin itong Favorite Pinoy Star kung saan napili nga sina Janella, Janine, Liza at Nadine bilang mga nominees. Naganap ang awarding ceremony ng 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards sa USC Galen Center in Los Angeles, California hosted by WWE star John Cena. Kabilang din sa mga pinarangalan ang iba’t ibang TV show sa US tulad ng America’s Got Talent, Favorite Reality Show; Favorite Cartoon, SpongeBob SquarePants; Favorite Male TV Star, Jace Norman; Favorite Female TV Star, Zendaya; Favorite Movie, Ghostbusters; Favorite Movie Actor, Chris Hemsworth (Ghostbusters); Favorite Movie Actress, Melissa McCarthy (Ghostbusters); Favorie Animated Movie, Finding Dory; Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie, Ellen DeGeneres (Finding Dory); Favorite Music Group, Fifth Harmony; Favorite Male Singer, Shawn Mendes; Favorite Female Singer, Selena Gomez; at Favorite Video Game, Just Dance 2017.

