Sunog sumiklab sa TriNoma mall sa Quezon City INQUIRER.net

SUMIKLAB ang sunog sa isang shopping mall sa Quezon City at ito ay nasa ikalawang alarma na.

Umabot sa unang alarma ang sunog sa TriNoma Mall sa kahabaan ng Mindanao Avenue ganap na alas-2:25 ng hapon at itinaas ito sa ikalawang alarma, makalipas ang siyam na minuto, ayon sa TXTFIRE Philippines. Base sa inisyal na ulat mula sa Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region, nagsimula ang sunog sa engineering room sa mall basement malapit sa Mindanao Avenue gate. Apektado rin ng sunog ang transport terminal ng mall.

Pinagbawalang pumasok ang lahat ng mga sasakyan na pumasok sa compound. Inaapula na ng mga bumbero ang sunog, bagamat inaalam pa ang pinagmulan nito.

