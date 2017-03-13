Mister ni yumaong senador Miriam Defensor itinalaga ni Duterte bilang presidential adviser Bandera

ITINALAGA ni Pangulong Duterte ang mister ni yumaong dating senador Miriam Defensor-Santiago na si Narciso Santiago, Jr. bilang Presidential Adviser on Revenue Enhancement na may ranggong Undersecretary. Namatay si Santiago dahil sa sakit na lung cancer.

Nakalaban ni Duterte si Santiago sa nakaraang eleksiyon sa pampanguluhan noong Mayo 2016.

Bukod kay Santiago, itinalaga rin ni Duterte ang singer na si Paolo Santos bilang miyembro ng Board ng Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

Pinalitan ni Santos si Ma. Lorders Lilia Espinosa-Supnet.

Inihayag din ng Palasyo ang pagkakatalaga ni Louis Acosta bilang Associate Justice ng Court of Appeals (CA) kung saan pinalitan niya si Agnes Carpio.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.