Kolumnista tinumba

Nasawi ang isang kolumnista ng pahayagang Remate nang pagbabarilin ng mga armadong naka-motorsiklo sa Milagros, Masbate, Lunes ng umaga. Ikinasawi ni Joaquin Briones Jr., kilala rin sa tawag na “Dos por Dos,” ang mga tama ng bala sa iba-ibang bahagi ng katawan, sabi ni Chief Insp. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, tagapagsalita ng Bicol regional police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-8:30 sa bahagi ng National Highway na sakop ng Sitio Feeder Road, Brgy. Bacolod. Nagmomotorsiklo pauwi si Briones, nang pagbabarilin sa likod ng dalawang lalaking magkaangkas sa pulang motorsiklo, ani Calubaquib. Natagpuan sa pinangyarihan ang dalawang basyo ng kalibre-.45 pistola. Inaalam pa ang pagkakakilanlan ng mga salarin at kung may kinalaman ang pagpaslang sa trabaho ni Briones.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.