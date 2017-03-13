Minorya sa Senado nangakong haharangin ang death penalty bill INQUIRER.net

NANGAKO ang limang senador na miyembro ng Liberal Party (LP) at mga kaalyado nito na haharangin nila ang panukalang batas na naglalayong ibalik ang parusang kamatayan sa bansa.

“The Liberal Party senators and its allies will block at every opportunity the bill restoring capital punishment and the measure seeking to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility,” sabi ni Sen. Franklin Drilon.

Bukod kay Drilon, kabilang sa mga miyembro ng minorya ay sina Sen. Francis Pangilinan, Sen. Benigno Paolo “Bam” Aquino IV at Sen. Leila De Lima at si Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, na kabilang sa mayorya.

Kabilang din sina Akbayan Sen. Risa Hontiveros at Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV sa minorya.

“The Liberal Party and its allies firmly believe that death penalty was not and will never be an effective deterrent to crime, even for drug-related offenses,” sabi ni Drilon.

Idinagdag ni Drilon na haharangin din ng minorya ang pagnanais na babaan ang edad na maaaring patawan ng krimen.

“Children should be educated, protected and nourished. If we see the need to place them in jail at such a tender age, it only means that we have failed them, we have failed ourselves,” sabi ni Drilon.

