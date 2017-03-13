Bus sinunog ng mga umano’y NPA sa North Cotabato Inquirer

SINUNOG ng mga pinaghihinalaang miyembro ng New People’s Army (NPA) ang isang pampasaherong bus sa Makilala, North Cotabato, ayon sa pulisya.

Sinabi ni Supt. Roneo Galgo, spokesperson ng Central Mindanao police na pinara ng mga suspek ang Yellow Bus na papuntang Davao City sa Barangay San Vicente, Makilala ganap na alas-8:30 ng umaga noong Lunes.

Idinagdag ni Galgo na batay sa ulat mula sa North Cotabato police na sumakay ang mga armadong kalalakihan sa bus na may sakay na isang dosenang pasahero at dinala sa isang liblib na lugar kung saan binuhusan ng gasolina ang sasakyan bago sinunog.

Hindi naman nasaktan ang driver at mga pasahero.

Sinabi ni Galgo na kabilang ang mga suspek sa NPA Guerrilla Front 72 na nagsasagawa ng operasyon sa Makilala at Bansalan sa Davao del Sur.

Nangyari ang pag-atake limang araw matapos patayin ng mga rebeldeng NPA ang apat na pulis sa isinagawang pananambang sa Bansalan.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.