Moving up certificate sa magtatapos ng junior high, simpleng graduation rites

Ipinaalala kahapon ng Department of Education sa mga paaralan sa elementarya at high school na dapat maging simple lamang ang graduation ceremonies. Ipinalabas ni Education Sec. Leonor Briones ang Department Order 8 series of 2017, upang ipaalala ang austerity program na ipinatutupad ng gobyerno. “Graduation rites should be simple but meaningful which encourage civil rights, a sense of community and personal responsibility,” ani Briones. “While these rites mark a milestone in the life of the learners, these should be conducted without excessive spending, extravagant attire, or extraordinary venue.” Ang magtatapos sa Grade 6 ay kailangang bigyan ng elementary certificate. Ang mga fourth year high school o Grade 10 ay bibigyan naman ng Junior High school Certificate, bilang bahagi ng kanyang moving up completion. Ang mga magtatapos naman sa Senior High School of Grade 12 ay bibigyan ng high school diploma. Iginiit rin ng DepEd na bawal na hindi magtapos ang isang bata kung ang dahilan ay ang hindi nito pagsama sa field trip, film showing, junior-senior promenade, at mga katulad na school event. Ang tema ng pagtatapos ngayon taon ay “Sabay-sabay na Hakbang Tungo sa Maunlad na Kinabukasan.” Ang graduation activity sa mga pampublikong paaralan ay dapat na gastusan sa ilalim ng School Maintenance and Operating Expenses sa ilalim ng 2017 budget. Bawal din na mangolekta ang mga DepEd personnel ng anumang napagkasundang kontribusyon ng mga estudyante. Ang gumagawa nito dapat ay ang Parents and Teachers Association. Voluntary din dapat ang pagbili ng yearbook. 30

