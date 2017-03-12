29th SEA Games Baton Run sa Pilipinas naging matagumpay

IKINASIYA at lubhang napabilib ang mga opisyales ng 29th Southeast Asian Games host Malaysia sa makulay at simbolikong pagsasagawa ng Pilipinas sa SEAG Baton Run Linggo.

Ito ay matapos matagumpay na naisagawa ng Philippine Sports Commission, Malaysia Ministry of Youth and Sports at Malaysia Embassy sa bansa ang Rising Together – Baton (7.7K) Run 2017 na nilahukan ng humigit-kumulang 2,000 runners mula sa iba’t-ibang sektor ng lipunan Linggo ng umaga na nagsimula sa Malacañang Palace-Mabini Hall grounds sa San Miguel, Maynila at nagtapos sa Cultural Center of the Philippines fountain grounds sa Pasay City.

“We couldn’t say anything but thank you,” sabi ni Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines His Excellency Dato Raszlan Abdul Rashid. “It was such an overwhelming success with all your national athletes and government officials joining the event. I know it was a result of coordination and we sincerely thank the PSC.”

Ang Pilipinas ang ikalawang nagsagawa ng aktibidad na pagpapasahan ng katulad na baton na ginagamit sa relay event sa athletics kasunod ng Brunei Darrusalam upang ipakita sa mga miyembrong bansa ang pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan ng mga bansa sa rehiyon ng Timog Silangang Asya.

Pinamunuan nina Rio de Janeiro Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz at ParaGames bronze medalist Josephine Medina kasama ang mga kapwa Olympian na sina Marestella Torres-Sunang at Mary Joy Tabal ang higit sa 2,000 katao na nakisalo sa aktibidad na kaakibat sa 29th SEA Games.

“Sports can lead countries to unify, sports can bring nations together. The SEA Games Baton Run represents the common aspiration of all of unity, harmony and camaraderie,” sabi pa ni Rashid.

Simbolikong ipinasa ni PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez ang baton mismo kay Rashid bago naman ipinasa nito kay Embasssy of Lao People’s Democratic Republic to the Philippines Deputy Chief of Mission Souksanith Vongphankam upang dalhin sa susunod na magsasagawa ng aktibidad.

Ipinaalam naman ni Ramirez sa mga opisyales ng Malaysia at maging sa mga opisyales at atletang nagpartisipa ang kahalagahan ng aktibidad na hindi lamang napagkakaisa ang mga bansa kundi nagiging sandigan din upang magbigay pag-asa sa bawat nagnanais magtagumpay sa sports.

“Sports can bridge different race, can involve people even in despair, even those in poverty and that of in war,” sabi ni Ramirez. “Sports can connect to our everyday lives, just like in a family, they somehow had links when playing altogether.”