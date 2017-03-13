KZ, Dulce kabogera sa 50th b-day concert ni Ambet Nabus

IN FAIRNESS, nag-enjoy kami sa birthday concert ng ating friendship at BANDERA columnist na si Ambet Nabus na ginanap last weekend sa Teatrino, Promenade sa Greenhills.

Dubbed as “AMBETABLE@50″ produced by CMAS Philippines and Grand Music Palace Philippines, pinatunayan ni Ambet na hindi lang siya basta entertainment columnist at radio anchor, kundi isa na ring certified singer at concert artist. Celebrating his 50th birthday, talagang nakisaya sa event ang malalapit niyang kaibigan in and out of showbiz.

Bukod sa bonggang-bonggang production numbers ni Ambet at ng kanyang special guest performers, winner din ang batian portion with his friends from the entertainment industry at sa mundo ng sports sa pamamagitan ng mga video message.

Ilan sa mga nakaalalang mag-greet sa ating Golden Boy ay ang mga basketball legends na sina Benjie Paras, Allan Caidic, Kiefer Ravena, Nanay Cristy Fermin, Karylle, Enrique Gil, Wendy Valdez, direk Joel Lamangan, Maryo delos Reyes, Ricky Lee, TJ Manotoc, pati na rin ang kanyang mga college friends at marami pang iba.

Nagsilbi namang hosts ng event ang mga kasamahan niya sa DZMM na sina MJ Felipe at Gretchen Fullido.

Bukod sa pagpapakitang-gilas ni Ambet on stage, pinalakpakan din ang performances ng kanyang mga special guests lalo na ang bonggang-bonggang performance nina KZ Tandingan with her version ng “Roar” at “Isang Linggong Pag-ibig” at Dulce na binigyan pa ng standing ovation ng audience dahil sa kanyang “Fame” at “What A Feeling” medley.

Winner din ang performance nina Michael Pangilinan, Meg Imperial, Dr. Carl Balita, Joey Lina, Marlo Mortel at marami pang iba. Pinatawa naman ng Kapuso comedienne na si Boobsie Wonderland ang audience with her nakakalokang mga punchlines.

Pinasalamatan naman ni Ambet ang presentors at sponsors ng kanyang birthday concert kabilang na ang PAL, PLDT Home at San Miguel Corp., with Faces & Curves at Fervil Magic Cream, Atty. Caroline Cruz, Atong Ang, Dimayuga family at Thelma Zuniga Rodriguez.