Maymay na-shock sa mga pinagsasabi ni Koko Pimentel! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

TILA hiyang-hiya naman si PBB Lucky Season 7 Big Winner Maymay Entrata sa mga papuri sa kanya ng kababayang si Sen. Koko Pimentel. Parehong tubong-Cagayan de Oro rin ang senador kaya proud na proud ito kay Maymay. Pagde-describe ni Sen. Koko sa bagong PBB Big Winner, “A role model who will serve as a source of pride and inspiration for our young people aspiring to enter the world of entertainment.” Sa panayam naman ng ABS-CBN sa dalaga, sinabi nitong, “Napakalaking honor po iyan. Hala si Sir (Koko) pa talaga, speechless ako ngayon.” Hirit pa ni Maymay, “Masayang-masaya at talagang sobrang mas nakaka-proud pa. Binigyan pa niya ako ng purpose po. Binigyan pa niya ako ng way para pagbutihan at maging inspirasyon pa sa mga kabataan. Grabe! Maraming salamat po!”

