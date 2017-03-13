Epal na netizen minura ni Vice: Anong kasalanan ko sa ‘yo…demonya ka! wag ako ha!

“@VICEGANDAKO mali pa rin ang format nyo. Pwe! Grand finalist ka na, mae-eliminate ka pa?”

That was @CheekyCzy’s tweet which made Vice Ganda fume on social media. Agad-agad siyang sinagot ng Unkabogable star.

“Sino kang tarantada kang maka Pwe sakin? Anung kasalanan ko sayo? May pa Jesus at Jeremiah 31:3 ka pang nalalaman sa profile mong demonya ka!”

“Wag ako ha! Isip muna bago tweet. Wag makabash lang. Para kang nagpahid ng gaas habang naglalaro ng posporo. #Sunog @CheekyCzy.”

“Kaya next time wag #PaBrave !!! #WagAko.”

‘Yan ang sunud-sunod na tweet ni Vice Ganda.

Later, he explained na “Im not mad. It’s actually so fun to sometimes burn an idiot! Sorry im no saint.”

Anyway, hit na hit ang grand finals ng Tawag Ng Tanghalan sa It’s Showtime noong Saturday. Na-extend pa ang show dahil ang daming ads na pumasok. Talagang deserve na deserve ni Noven Belleza ang kanyang panalo.

Noven’s rendition of Air Supply songs is the best. He seems effortless and hit the right notes. We were not surprised that he won. Sam Mangubat is good but Noven is the best. What about Froilan? Well, he is the weakest link. His choice of song is unfathomable. You don’t sing a Kuh Ledesma song in a competition lalo pa’t lalaki ka. Doomed from the start na siya when he started mouthing lyrics of Kuh’s song.

