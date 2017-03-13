Mother Lily bigay-todo sa budget ng pelikula ni Piolo, bawal magtipid By Jun Nardo Bandera

DREAM come true para kay Mother Lily Monteverde na mabigyan ng isang project si Piolo Pascual na hindi malilimutan ng aktor. Kahit na nga tumodo sa gastos ang Regal matriarch, wala siyang pakialam basta maibigay kay Papa P at sa publiko ang isang magandang pelikula. Matapos ang ilang dekada, muling bumalik si Piolo sa Regal. This time, co-producer na siya sa movie na “Northern Lights A Journey To Love.” Very impressive ang trailer nito. In fact, pinalakpakan ito pagkatapos ng celebrity scree-ning ng “Pwera Usog”. Ang galing ni Piolo at nakasabay sa kanya ang leading lady na si Yen Santos. Maging ang child actor na si Raikko Matteo, hindi nagpatalo kay Papa P sa mga dramatic scenes nila. “I only want the best for Piolo kaya naman all out ang Regal sa movie niya!” deklara ni Mother Lily.

