Duterte hindi agad nabati si Robredo sa talumpati

HINDI nabati ni Pangulong Duterte si Vice Pre-sident Leni Robredo sa simula ng kanyang talumpati sa PMA Salaknib Class 2017 Commencement Exerci-ses sa Baguio City kahapon.

Inisa-isa ni Duterte ang lahat ng matataas na opisyal na nasa entablado ngunit nabigong banggitin si Robredo.

“Secretary Delfin Lorenzana; General E-duardo Año; Lieutenant General Donato San Juan; Mayor Mauricio Domogan; the foreign service attachés; the officials, fa-culty members and staff of the Philippine Military Academy; PMA Salaknib Class of 2017; and to their parents to whom this moment rightfully belong; the cadet corps of the Armed Forces of the Philippines; fellow wor-kers in government; my beloved countrymen,” ang panimulang pagbati ni Duterte sa kanyang talumpati.

Sa kalagitnaan na lamang ng kanyang talumpati naalala ni Duterte na banggitin ang bise presidente.

“Yung nagsulat, ma’am, dito hindi ka sinali. Bugbugin na lang natin. I would like to apologize and acknow-ledge the presence of this beautiful lady, the Vice President of the Republic of the Philippines. Sorry, ma’am ha? Nawala na ako tuloy, ma’am,” dagdag niya.

Kasabay nito, binati ni Duterte ang pagdodomina ng mga babae sa PMA matapos walo sa Top 10 ng mga nagtapos ay pawang mga kababaihan.

“With the highest number of graduating women in PMA’s history, this breakthrough is a fitting tribute to our mothers, sisters [and] daughters as we celebrate Wo-men’s Month,” sabi ni Duterte.

Hinamon naman ni Duterte ang mga Salaknib Class of 2017 na ipagtanggol ang bansa nang may dangal.

“It is not only your e-nemies, but the entire world, that will test, tempt, corrupt and pressure you. But as long as your hearts and minds remain in the right place whom you have pledged to serve, remember your roots and remember the people,” sabi ng Pangulo.