Kaligtasan ng pasahero ng Uber at Grab

Nais ng isang solon na magpasa ng batas para sa pamamahala ng Transportation Network Vehicles gaya ng Uber at Grab.

Ayon kay Ako Bicol Rep. Rodel Batocabe layunin ng Transportation Network Service bill (House bill 4891) na bigyan ng proteksyon ang mga pasahero lalo at nauuso na rin ngayon ang mga ride-sharing scheme para mas mura ang pamasahe at nakababawas ng sasakyan sa kalsada.

“The added platforms of public transportation would compel existing taxi operators to improve their services. It would likewise decongest roads by encouraging car owners to leave their vehicles at home and use a Grab or Uber, instead,” ani Batocabe.

Sinabi ni Batocabe na layunin ng kanyang panukala na mapaganda ang serbisyo ng public transport sector.

“This legislative measure would also inhibit drivers to discriminate riders due to their disabilities. No additional charges should be imposed to People with Disabilities. Riders should also have the option to request for vehicles that can accommodate equipment such as wheelchairs,” dagdag pa ng solon. “Transport network companies could not just waive liability when there is a breach on the contract of carriage. Transport network service operators should approach rider and driver safety with due diligence,” dagdag pa ni Batocabe.

Kasama sa panukala ang pagbibigay ng resibo ng TNS upang mapagbatayan kung magkanong buwis ang kailangan nilang ibayad sa gobyerno.

Umaangal ang mga taxi companies dahil napakadali umanong makapamasada ng mga TNS samantalang sila ay pinahihirapan sa dami ng mga requirement na kailangang isumite.