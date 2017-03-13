Gabby feeling superstar pa rin kaya humihingi ng milyones na talent fee

JUST when the still innumerably existing Sharon Cuneta-Gabby Concepcion fans thought na kasado na ang reunion movie ng kanilang mga idolo under Star Cinema, it appears na isang paghihintay ‘yon in vain.

Balita kasing hindi lang pelikula nina Sharon at Gabby ang malabong matuloy kundi ma-ging ang kanilang pagsasama sa show. Asking price ni Gabby —to the tune of millions—ang itinuturong culprit na ayaw kagatin ng producer.

To begin with, magkano ba ang parehas lang na talent fee na katapat ng isang Gabby Concepcion sa kasalukuyang panahon? Nasa “time warp” pa ba si Gabby who thinks he’s still the big star that he was back then?

Saka sa reunion movie nila ni Sharon, sa tanggapin man niya o hindi, ay hindi ‘yon re-miniscent ng kanilang cotton candy flicks.

Bluntly put, tanders na sila ni Sharon who will expectedly play major lead support sa mga sikat na loveteam sa kasalukuyang panahon.

Nakakatuwa lang silang makita ni Sharon in a movie kung paanong the screen tandem of Richard Gomez and Dawn Zulueta continues to cause goosebumps among the tanders na ring audience.

Kung maririnig lang nating umaalingawngaw ang kulut-kulot na boses ni Kris Aquino na nagtatanong ng, “Who’s sikat now?”, definitely, the answer is not Gabby Concepcion!