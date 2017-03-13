Gabby feeling superstar pa rin kaya humihingi ng milyones na talent fee

JUST when the still innumerably existing Sharon Cuneta-Gabby Concepcion fans thought na kasado na ang reunion movie ng kanilang mga idolo under Star Cinema, it appears na isang paghihintay ‘yon in vain.
Balita kasing hindi lang pelikula nina Sharon at Gabby ang malabong matuloy kundi ma-ging ang kanilang pagsasama sa show. Asking price ni Gabby —to the tune of millions—ang itinuturong culprit na ayaw kagatin ng producer.
To begin with, magkano ba ang parehas lang na talent fee na katapat ng isang Gabby Concepcion sa kasalukuyang panahon? Nasa “time warp” pa ba si Gabby who thinks he’s still the big star that he was back then?
Saka sa reunion movie nila ni Sharon, sa tanggapin man niya o hindi, ay hindi ‘yon re-miniscent ng kanilang cotton candy flicks.
Bluntly put, tanders na sila ni Sharon who will expectedly play major lead support sa mga sikat na loveteam sa kasalukuyang panahon.
Nakakatuwa lang silang makita ni Sharon in a movie kung paanong the screen tandem of Richard Gomez and Dawn Zulueta continues to cause goosebumps among the tanders na ring audience.
Kung maririnig lang nating umaalingawngaw ang kulut-kulot na boses ni Kris Aquino na nagtatanong ng, “Who’s sikat now?”, definitely, the answer is not Gabby Concepcion!
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94