Iza Calzado waging Best Actress sa Osaka Asian Film Fest

ANG bongga ni Iza Calzado! Wagi lang naman siya bilang Best Actress at this year’s Osaka Asian Film Festival para sa pelikulang Bliss na idinirek ni Jerrold Tarog. Ang Bliss ay isa sa siyam na Pinoy entries sa nasabing film fest. Ang pelikula ni Sam Lee na Baka Bukas at ang kay Avid Liongoren na Saving Sally ay kabilang sa mga nasa shortlist. Sa pelikulang Bliss, ginampanan ni Iza ang papel ng isang actress-turned-producer na nalumpo dahil sa isang aksidente. Dahil dito samu’t saring hirap ang kanyang dinanas. Bagamat hindi nanalo bilang Best Picture, isang malaking panalo pa rin ito para sa aktres. Tinanghal na Best Picture ang pelikulang Mad World mula sa Hong Kong. – Preen

