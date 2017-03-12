Mas malawak na tax exemption hirap ipasa By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inamin ng chairman ng House committee on ways and means na mas mahihirapang ipasa ang panukalang Tax Reform Package ng Duterte government kumpara sa death penalty bill. Ayon kay Quirino Rep. Dakila Cua mas komplikado ang tax reform bill lalo at kailangang mag-ingat ang Kongreso sa ipapasa nitong bersyon dahil maaari itong magresulta sa mas mahal na pamasahe at bilihin. “Hindi kasi ganon kasimple na kunwari isang death penalty issue lang ang pinag-uusapan mo, isa lang ang pinagdedesisyunan mo. Dito kasi maraming pinag-iisipan. Package kasi. Ang daming pinag-iisipan, maliliit na issue at malalaking issue dito,” ani Cua. Sinabi ni Cua na pipilitin nilang maaprubahan ng komite ang panukala bukas. Maaari naman itong masimulan na talakayin sa plenaryo sa muling pagbubukas ng sesyon sa Mayo. “Hindi ko naman kasi masasabing perfect na itong package na ito at wala na tayong pwedeng ayusin dito, ngunit kung makita naman na generally siguro mas maraming makaka benepisyo sa batas na ito, maaaro naman talagang maipasa ito nang hindi ganon ang paraan,” dagdag pa ni Cua. Ang pangunahing layunin ng panukala ay gawing tax exempt ang mga kumikita ng P250,000 kada taon. Dahil may mawawalang kita sa gobyerno na aabot sa P200 bilyon, nais naman ng Department of Finance na itaas ang buwis sa produktong petrolyo at magpataw ng buwis sa ilang produkto kaya ng panalo sa lotto.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.