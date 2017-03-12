3 patay sa trak sa Quezon Inquirer

PATAY ang tatlo katao matapos bumangga ang 10-wheeler truck sa isang tricycle sa kahabaan ng Maharlika Highway sa bayan ng Atimonan, Quezon kahapon, ayon sa pulisya. Ayon sa ulat, bumangga ang trak na minamaneho ni Rene Pelayo sa isang tricycle na nagmula sa kabilang direkyon habang binabagtas ang highway sa Barangay Malinao Ilaya ganap na alas-11:15 ng umaga. Dahil sa lakas ng pagkakabangga, nakaratng ang tricycle, na minamaneho ni Joel Moresca, 41, sa gilid ng kalsada. Bumaliktad naman ang trak at bumagsak sa tricycle na sinasakyan ni Moresca at ng mga pasaherong sina Icel Potaso, 13, at Mary Rose Hernandez, 28, na naging dahilan ng kanilang agarang pagkamatay. Base sa ulat, nawalan ng kontrol ang driver sa minamanehong trak. Nakakulong ang driver sa Atimonan police jail.

