Dureza inihayag ang muling pagbubukas ng peace talks sa NDF; ceasefire ipapatupad na rin

INIHAYAG ni Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza ang muling pagbubukas ng usapang pangkapayapaan sa pagitan ng gobyerno at ng Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) matapos namang ipatigil ni Pangulong Duterte dahil sa sunod-sunod na pananambang ng rebeldeng New People’s Army (NPA).

“I am pleased to announce that the peace negotiations between the Philippine government and the Communist Party of the Philippines/ New People’s Army / National Democratic Front ( CPP/NPA/ NDF) which broke down weeks ago, are now back on track again,” sabi ni Dureza sa isang pahayag.

Idinagdag ni Dureza na muli na ring ipapatupad ang ceasefire sa pagitan ng gobyerno at ng NPA.

“The unilateral ceasefire is a prelude to an interim bilateral ceasefire that needs further meetings between the two sides to determine and agree on rules, necessary guidelines and mechanisms.The parties are expected to start discussions on the bilateral ceasefire during the planned resumption of the negotiations during the first week of April, this year,” ayon pa kay Dureza.

Sinabi pa ni Dureza na naibalik na rin ang agreement on safety and immunity guarantees (JASIG) para sa mga consultant ng NDF at kanilang mga staff na nauna nang ipinatigil ni Duterte.

” President Duterte himself closely monitored the efforts taken by the negotiators while in Utrecht in the Netherlands in bringing about an early breakthrough in the talks with the facilitation by the Royal Norwegian Government,” ayon pa kay Dureza.

Ayon kay Dureza, nangyari ang hindi pormal na pag-uusap sa pagitan ng government peace panel at ng NDF peace panel noong Marso 10 at Marso 11. (Bella Cariaso)