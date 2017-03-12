De Lima: ‘Evil’ Sandra Cam dapat makulong hindi maitalaga

SINABI ng nakadetine na si Sen. Leila de Lima na dapat makulong imbes na italaga ni Pangulong Duterte ang dating “jueteng” whistleblower na si Sandra Cam, na inireklamoo ng mga empleyado ng airport dahil sa pagiging primadona.

Idinagdag ni de Lima na dapat imbestigahan si Cam sa mga umano’y pagkakasangkot sa iligal na sugal at iligal na droga.

Sa kanyang sulat kamay na pahayag mula sa detention cell, tinawag pa ni de Lima si Cam na “evil of a woman”at iginiit na hindi siya dapat bigyan ng posisyon sa gobyerno.

“Sandra Cam must not be allowed to have a respectable position of trust in government. She must instead be investigated for certain nefarious activities credible sources say she has managed to get involved in all these years such as swindling, illegal gambling, and even drugs,” sabi ni de Lima.

Idinagdag ni de Lima na kasama si Cam sa umano’y “demotion job” laban sa kanya.

“I also know that Sandra Cam, along with other shady characters and operators, has played a major role in the massive demolition job staged against me, which includes harassment, coercion and blackmailing of so-called witnesses and prospective witnesses,” ayon pa kay de Lima.

Nauna nang ipinagtanggol ni Duterte si Cam sa kabila ng kontrobersiyang kinasasangkutan.

“Mission accomplished, hence, the impending reward to be bestowed upon her by her principal that’s the ‘debt of gratitude’ alluded to by Duterte. Because of that ‘special’ relationship with the tyrant, Sandra Cam thinks and acts she is untouchable. This evil of a woman must be exposed, prosecuted and jailed,” sabi pa ni de Lima.

Noong Pebrero 16, nagalit si Cam sa isang empleyado at manager ng Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) nang hindi umano siya bigyan ng VIP treatment habang papunta ng Masbate.

Pinagmumura ni Cam ang mga empleyado at binanggit ang pangalan ni special presidential assistant Bong Go at sinabing bibigyan siya ng posisyon sa gobyerno sa loob ng tatlong buwan.