Cignal pinalugmok ang Sta. Lucia sa PSL Invitational By Melvin Sarangay Bandera

Mga Laro sa Huwebes

(Filoil Flying V Centre)

3 p.m. Petron vs Foton

5 p.m. Cocolife vs Sta. Lucia

7 p.m. Generika-Ayala vs Cignal AGAD bumangon ang Cignal HD Spikers mula sa natamong pagkatalo sa unang set para patumbahin ang Sta. Lucia Realtors, 20-25, 25-10, 25-20, 25-10, sa kanilang Belo-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference game Sabado sa Malolos Sports and Convention Center sa Malolos City, Bulacan. Nagpakita si Rachel Anne Daquis ng impresibong all-around performance habang si Honey Royse Tubino ay nagpasimuno ng matinding ratsada sa deciding set para ihatid ang HD Spikers sa magaang na pagwawagi sa prestihiyosong women’s club tournament na suportado ng Mikasa, Asics, Senoh at Mueller katuwang ang TV5 bilang official broadcast partner. Bunga ng panalo, nakabangon ang HD Spikers mula sa masakit na five-set pagkatalo sa Petron Blaze Spikers noong Huwebes at umangat sa ikatlong puwesto sa tangang 2-1 panalo-talo na kartada. Si Daquis, na bagong recruit ng Cignal mula sa RC Cola-Army, ay gumawa ng pitong kills, tatlong aces at dalawang blocks para magtala ng 12 puntos habang si Tubino ay nagtapos na may 11 puntos para sa HD Spikers, na ginamit ang kanilang second unit sa unang laro bago sinandalan sina Daquis, Tubino, Jovelyn Gonzaga at Chie Saet para makapagdomina sa ikalawa at ikatlong set. Sa ikalawang laro, dinaig ng Foton Tornadoes ang Generika-Ayala Lifesavers sa apat na sets, 25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 26-24. Umangat ang Foton sa 2-1 karta habang nahulog ang Generika-Ayala sa 1-1 marka.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.