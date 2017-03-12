Ateneo Blue Eagles naka-6 sunod panalo sa UAAP women’s volleyball

Mga Laro Ngayon

(Araneta Coliseum)

8 a.m. FEU vs DLSU (men)

10 a.m. Ateneo vs UP (men)

2 p.m. FEU vs Adamson (women)

4 p.m. DLSU vs NU (women)

Women’s Standings: Ateneo (7-1); DLSU (6-2); NU (5-3); UST (5-3); UP (4-4); FEU (4-4); UE

(1-7); Adamson (0-8)

Men’s Standings: Ateneo (8-0); NU (7-1); FEU (5-3); UP (4-4); UST (3-5); DLSU (2-6); Adamson (2-6): UE (1-7)

BAHAGYANG nakatikim ng hamon ang Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles sa dating mapanganib na University of the Philippines Lady Maroons habang magaan din na binigo ng host University of Santo Tomas Tigresses ang University of the East Lady Warriors upang kapwa ipagpatuloy ang kanilang diretsong pagwawagi sa UAAP Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament Sabado sa Smart Araneta Coliseum sa Cubao, Quezon City.

Inuwi ng Ateneo ang ikaanim nitong sunod na panalo matapos ang magaan na 25-15, 25-14 at 25-15 panalo laban sa UP na nalasap naman ang ikaapat nitong sunod na kabiguan matapos magawang hawakan ang liderato sa unang ikot ng labanan sa apat na sunod na pagwawagi.

Pinamunuan ng beteranong setter na si Jia Morado ang balanseng atake ng Lady Eagles upang dominahin nito ang laban kontra sa Lady Maroons tungo sa pagkapit sa solong liderato sa 7-1 panalo-talong record. Nakumpleto ng Ateneo ang pagwalis sa dalawa nitong laro kontra UP matapos unang biguin ang kapitbahay sa Katipunan noong Pebrero 26 na nagpasimula sa kabiguan ng Lady Maroons.

Tila mga bata na naghahanap ng kanilang masasandigan ang Lady Maroons bunga ng pagkawala nina Nicole Tiamzon at Princess Gaiser tungo sa pagkakalasap sa ikaapat na sunod na kabiguan at mahulog sa kabuuang 4-4 panalo-talong kartada.

Samantala, nagising sa malamyang pagsisimula ang UST Tigresses bago nito nagawang biguin ang UE Lady Warriors, 25-21, 25-15, 25-23, para hatakin sa apat na sunod ang kanilang pagpapanalo sa women’s volleyball.

Napaganda ng UST ang kanilang record sa 5-3 panalo-talong karta katabla ang walang larong National University habang nahulog muli sa kabiguan ang UE para sa kabuuang 1-7 kartada.