Paolo Bediones, Lara Morena 3 years nang magdyowa

WE’RE kinda surprise na magdyowa na pala sina Lara Morena at Paolo Bediones.

About three years na pala ang kanilang relasyon and they were able to hide it from the showbiz press.

A mutual friend introduced them, nagkagustuhan, niligawan ni Paolo si Lara and became a couple after months of courting.

In fact, magkasosyo pa raw sa negosyo ang dalawa. They own the Punta Mandala Bar in Shaw Blvd., Mandaluyong City.

Teka, parang hindi na namin nararamdaman itong si Paolo, ha.

Si Lara naman, pasok na raw sa toprating drama ng Dos, ang My Dear Heart.