Korean superstar Park Bo Gum nagpasalamat sa mga Pinoy

PINASALAMATAN mismo ng Korean superstar na si Park Bo Gum ang kanyang Pinoy fans para sa suporta nito sa pilot telecast ng kanyang serye na Love in the Moonlight noong Lunes sa ABS-CBN.
Sabi ni Bo Gum sa tweet nito sa official Twitter account ng Park Bo Gum Philippines, “Many thanks to you all! I’m so grateful!”
Ito ay bilang tugon sa tweet sa kanya ng fan group na nagsabing, “This is in reply to the fan group’s tweet to him that said, ‘Yay! We didn’t just trend on Twitter, we rated #1 in media ratings too! Filipinos love @BOGUMMY, alright!’ #ParkBoGum #KimYooJung #LITMEunuch.”
Tunay nga namang wagi sa ratings ang pilot episode ng LITM at pumalo ng 11% nationwide kumpara sa 7.4% ng kalabang programa. Trending din sa Twitter ang official hashtag nito na #LITM pati na rin ang mga salitang Love in the Moonlight at Bo Gum.
Tampok sa Love in the Moonlight ang nakakakilig na kwento sa pagitan ng Crown Prince Lee Yeong (Park Bo Gum), isang rebel prince na naghahangad ng pagbabago para sa kanyang sinasakupan at si Sam Nom (Kim Yoo Jung), isang ordinaryong babae na gagawin ang lahat para makita ang kanyang ina.
Napapanood ang Love in the Moonlight after A Love To Last sa Primetime Bida ng ABS-CBN.
