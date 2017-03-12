Muslim na asawa ni Queenie Padilla binastos, nilait ng bashers; tinawag na suicide bomber

NAPIKON ang anak ni Robin Padilla na si Queenie Padilla sa mga panlalait at pambabastos ng ilang netizens sa kanyang asawang Pakistani na si Usama Mir.

Sa kanyang Instagram account inilabas ng kapatid ni Kylie Padilla ang kanyang sama ng loob matapos mabasa ang ilang negatibong komento laban sa kanyang asawa na isa ring Muslim.

May mga tumawag kay Usama na terorista at suicide bomber, meron ding nagsabi na “mukhang mabaho” raw ang mister ni Queenie.

Narito ang sunud-sunod na post ng anak ni Binoe sa IG, “Many people can say a lot of hate about me, I wouldn’t care but when it comes to my husband. Seriously. You guys need to get a life!

“Calling my husband names just explains how ‘narrow minded’ and ‘uneducated’ you guys are! Suicide bombers are not muslims!

“It goes AGAINST the very teachings of Islam, if however a muslim does commit these crimes THEY HAVE WRONGED THEMSELVES AND HAVE COMMITTED A GRAVE SIN.”

“About the body odour comments… Any HUMAN BEING who doesn’t take regular showers will stink! No matter what race you are!

“You know what’s smellier than body odour? Your (haters) ugly, disgusting personalities! May Allah give you guys hidayah ameennn (end rant).”

Habang sinusulat namin ang balitang ito, binura na ni Mashel Khadija Mir (Muslim name ni Queenie) ang original caption niya sa picture nila ng asawa, pinalitan niya ito ng, “Despite the lack (hehehehehe only small in numbers) of negativity, there is an abundance of prayers and kind words. I am immensely grateful to everyone… Alhamdullillah for all the blessings Ameen.”

Kamakailan ay pormal nang namanhikan ang asawa ni Queenie sa kanyang pamilya sa pangunguna ni Robin dito as Pilipinas. Naka-base ngayon ang mag-asawa sa Dubai.