JM de Guzman: Please, patawarin n’yo ko!

NATUWA ang mga tagasuporta ng award-winning actor na si JM de Guzman nang muli itong mag-post ng mahabang mensahe sa kanyang Instagram account kung saan pinasalamatan niya ang mga taong patuloy na nagtitiwala sa kanya sa kabila ng personal niyang mga problema.

Ayon kay JM, busy pa rin siya sa kanyang “recovery” process pero nakahanap pa rin siya ng panahon para pasalamatan ang mga producer at direktor na patuloy na naniniwala sa kanyang talento bilang artista, pati na rin ang mga award-giving bodies na nagbigay sa kanya ng best actor awards.

Kung matatandaan, ipinasok sa rehab si JM noong 2014 at tatagal daw ng dalawang taon ang kanyang pagpapagamot doon.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, ipinost ng binata ang isang litrato kung saan hawak niya ang isang liham kung saan nakasulat ang kanyang taos-pusong pagpapasalamat na may caption na: “Good day! A little late notice, because I’ve been busy with my recovery.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the people behind Metro Film Festival for awarding me my second ‘Best Actor’ – ‘New Wave Category’ with them for for our movie ‘Tandem.’ Thanks @kingpalisoc, @attyjoji and @nicoantonio0524.

“Also for Gawad Tanglaw for awarding me ‘Best Actor’ for our movie ‘Imbisibol.’ Thanks Direk @lawrencefajardo1972 and ate @krisma26 and my co-actors.

“Lastly, thank you Houston Film Festival for awarding me ’Best Supporting Actor’ for our movie ‘Imbisibol.’ I would also like to thank tay @laurentidyogi, Mr. M, Miss Mariole and my mentor in acting Prof. @dextermsantos of the Dulaang UP. God thanks.

“I will always be a student of acting. I will work harder next time if given a chance and will stick to my commitment to always give my everything in acting. Please forgive me for my unorthodox ways in doing so. I will give more more importance on professionalism. Thanks!”