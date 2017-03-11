Noven Belleza wagig Tawag Ng Tanghalan grand champion; TNT Kids hahataw na 'Kahit anong katayuan sa buhay hindi imposible na abutin ang pangarap n'yo!' By DJan Magbanua Bandera

MATAPOS ang isang linggong bakbakan ng boses at pasabog na performance, itinanghal na kauna-unahang grand champion ng Tawag Ng Tanghalan sa It’s Showtime kahapon si Noven Belleza. Ginanap ang grand finals ng TNT sa Resorts World Manila kanina na talagang tinutukan ng madlang pipol. Nagwagi ang unang Tawag Ng Tanghalan grand champion ng P2 million, house and lot, recording contract sa Star Music at musical package mula JB Music. Sa total score na ipinakita, umabot ng 99.96% ang puntos ni Noven habang ang third placer na si Froilan Canlas ay nakakuha ng 45.78% at ang second placer naman na si Sam Mangubat ay nakakuha ng 49.08%. Sa final three ng Tawag Ng Tanghalan, naging back to zero na ang labanan bago sila hinusgahan muli sa kanilang showdown sa round 2. Pinagsamang text votes at iskor ng judges ang ginawang batayan sa pagpili ng winners. Si Froilan ang unang nag-perform sa final round with his version ng mga hits ni Kuh Ledesma na sinundan ni Sam sa kanyang Bruno Mars medley at panghuli si Noven sa kanyang Air Supply medley na nagpatayo ng balahibo ng madlang pipol. Sa round 1 pa lang ng final showdown ay pinalakpakan na nang bonggang-bongga si Noven nang kantahin niya ang “May Bukas Pa”.

“Gusto ko pong sabihin sa lahat ng tao na may gusto po akong patunayan, na kahit anong katayuan sa buhay ay hindi imposible na abutin ang pangarap ninyo, basta magpursige lang,” ang naging pahayag ni Noven na isang magsasaka mula sa Negros. “Minsan naiinggit din ako sa mga ka-edad ko dahil sila libro iyong hawak, ako, kalabaw at pang-araro. Pero kailanman ay hindi ko ikakahiya ang pinanggalingan ko kasi dito ako naging matibay,” aniya pa. Kahit ang hurado na si Mitoy Yonting ay saludo sa galing ng grand champion, “Tama rin iyong sinabi mo, abutin mo ang pangarap mo dahil iyon ang gusto mo. Unahin mo ang sarili mo para kung gusto mong tulungan iyong mga nais mong tulungan, makakatulong ka.” Sey naman ng hurado na si Nyoy Volante, “You’re one of the most unique sa mga finalists. Actually sa lahat ng sumali, iyong vocal quality mo ay very unique. Lalong lalo na as a male singer. Napaka-effortless mong magpasikat.” Bukod kina Sam at Froilan, nakalaban din ni Noven sina Pauline Agupitan, Carl Malone Montecido at Marielle Montellano. Samantala, pagkatapos ng TNT grand finals sa Showtime, inanunsyo na rin ang pagbubukas ngayong Lunes ng Tawag Ng Tanghalan Kids, kung saan mga bata naman ang maglalabanan sa biritan.

