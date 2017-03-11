Petron sasagupa sa Cocolife

Mga Laro Ngayon

(Malolos Sports Complex)

3 p.m. Cignal vs Sta. Lucia

5 p.m. Foton vs Generika-Ayala

7 p.m. Cocolife vs Petron

Team Standings: Petron (2-0); Generika-Ayala (1-0); Cignal (1-1); Foton (1-1); Sta.Lucia

(0-1); Cocolife (0-2) MAGPAPAKATATAG ang Petron Blaze Spikers sa pagkapit sa liderato sa pagsagupa nito sa nangangapa na baguhang Cocolife Asset Managers sa tampok na laro ngayong gabi sa Belo-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference na dadayo sa Malolos Sports Complex sa Malolos, Bulacan. Una munang magsasagupa sa ganap na alas-3 ng hapon ang nasa ikatlong puwesto na Cignal HD Spikers at ang bagong salta na Sta. Lucia Realtors bago sundan ng salpukan ng Foton Tornadoes at ang naghahangad sa ikalawang sunod na panalo na Generika-Ayala Lifesavers sa alas-5 ng hapon. Asam ng Blaze Spikers, na kinapos sa nakaraang Grand Prix, ang ikatlong sunod nitong panalo sa alas-7 ng gabi na laro kontra Asset Managers na agad naman nakatikim ng dalawang sunod na kabiguan. Nagpalakas ng komposisyon ang Blaze Spikers bago ang torneo matapos nakuha ang serbisyo nina Mika Reyes, Rhea Dimaculangan at Carmela Tunay tungo sa paghugot ng panalo kontra Lady Realtors sa pagbubukas ng liga at sa kinukunsidera sa korona na HD Spikers noong Huwebes, 18-25, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20, 15-12. “We just stayed together and trusted each other,” sabi ni Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos. “But the job is not yet done. This is a very short tournament so we have to win as much as we can.” Inaasahang masusubok ang Petron sa pagsagupa nito sa Cocolife na pamumunuan nina Michele Gumabao, Denden Lazaro, Wensh Tiu at Iris Patrona na pilit babangon sa nalasap na 16-25, 17-25, 13-25 kabiguan sa Foton.

