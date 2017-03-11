P1,000 dagdag benepisyo para sa buwan ng Pebrero, inilabas na ng SSS By Liza Soriano Bandera

INILABAS na ng Social Security System (SSS) ang karagdagang P1,000 benepisyo sa mga pensyonado para sa buwan ng Pebrero na maaari nang i-withdraw kahapon, Marso 10.

Mahigit 2 milyong pensyonado ang makikinabang sa mahigipit P2.07 bilyon na inilabas para sa buwan ng Pebrero.

Ang karagdagang P1,000 benepsiyo para sa buwan ng Pebrero 2017 ay naideposito na sa kanilang mga bank accounts.

Inilabas ng SSS noong nakaraang Biyernes ang halos P2.04 bilyon sa mga pensyonado para sa buwan ng Enero.

Inanunsyo ng SSS na may may hiwalay na petsa para mai-withdraw ang P1,000 dagdag benepisyo para sa mga pensyonadong ispesyal ang kaso.

Simula sa Abril, lahat ng regular na pensyonado ay makatatanggap na ng updated na pensyon. Ibig sabihin ay awtomatiko nang madaragdagan P1,000 ang kanilang buwanang pensyon,

Para sa mga tanong at paglilinaw, ang mga pensyonado ay maaaring tumawag sa SSS hotline sa numerong 920-6446 hanggang 55 o mag-email sa member_relations @sss. gov.ph.

President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel F. Dooc

