Tom, Carla napasabak sa comedy sa Full House Tonight

ESPESYAL na naman ang Saturday night ng sambayanan dahil sa mga bagong pasabog at pakuwela ng buong tropa ng Full House Tonight, sa pangunguna pa rin ng nag-iisang Asia’s Songbird na si Regine Velasquez.

Tonight, makakasama ng FHT barkada ang Kapuso couple na sina Tom Rodriguez at Carla Abellana na napasabak talaga sa pagko-comedy.

Makaka-join din sa episode tonight ng Full House ang ilan sa members ng cast ng Kapuso fantasy series na Encantadia kung saan makakapulot kayo ng mga “out of this world jokes.” Plus, be delighted by the young and sexy heartthrobs of GMA, ang One Up.

This Saturday will definitely make you rolling on the floor laughing, of course kasama pa rin sina Regine, Solenn Heussaff, Joross Gamboa, Kim Idol, Miguel Tanfelix, Bianca Umali, Philip Lazaro, Teri Gian at Tammy Brown.

Sabi nga ng isang loyal fan ni Regine, hindi kumpleto ang kanilang Sabado night kapag hindi nila napapanood ang Full House Tonight. Masarap daw matulog kung puro good vibes lang ang napapanood nila tuwing gabi.

Kaya huwag na huwag palalampasin ang Full House Tonight ngayong gabi sa GMA 7 after Magpakailanman.