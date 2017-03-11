Kris sasabak na sa matinding hamon para ipaglaban ang titulong Queen of all media

LIKE a political luminary stripped of power under a newly installed government ay titiyakin at titiyakin din ni Kris Aquino na may babalikan pa siyang mundo sa TV na pinagreynahan niya ng mahabang panahon.

At ito nga ang nagbabadyang scenario in the coming days, Kris reclaiming her throne.

Para sa amin ay bago ang format ng kanyang Trip Ni Kris, in the sense that it is a quaint mix of travel and cooking which Kris, after all, does often if not best.

Hindi na rin mabilang ang kanyang mga adventure-filled episodes noon ng kanyang Kris TV exploring a good number of postcard-like, eye-popping destinations. May ilan ding episodes which showcased her kitchen talent, isang aspeto ng kanyang pagkatao which the public probably doesn’t know maliban sa kanyang gift of gab.

Hindi pa man ay interesado na kaming mapanood how Kris will pull this off. No doubt, she will naman.

‘Yun nga lang, if we knew Kris well enough, she wouldn’t ignore a bit of herself in topics kahit wala siyang kinalaman o nalalaman.

She would always skew the flow of discussion towards herself, gaano man katiting na kunek meron nito sa kanyang buhay at karanasan. Call it the I-me-myself syndrome.

Kung para sa marami ay nakakaumay na ang ganito, we take the opposite side. We may squawk at Kris with disgust over her sikat-pa-rin-ako megalomaniac attitude but that’s Kris Aquino.

If only for that ay nag-iisa lang siya, namumukod-tangi, a rara avis. Mas gugustuhin ko na ang tao who makes a difference rather than a person who identifies himself with the rest of the world whose ideas are far less stimulating as they are commonplace.

Sa isang high-profile celebrity tulad ni Kris na dumanas ng lowest point in her career but is staging a vengeful comeback, her Trip Ni Kris is surely worth the ride.

At kung totoo ngang tatapatan nito ang Gandang Gabi Vice, it’s one milestone on TV na hindi dapat palampasin ng mga manonood, loyal man kay Kris or kay Vice Ganda o hindi. Given this would-be raging competition between two “networkmates” (mag-asawa pa nga, as formerly addressed), expect Kris to put Vice on the edge of his seat, or a run for his money.

Sa na-pack up na taping ng pilot episode ng TNK, featured doon ang organic lettuce farm in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija.

Huwag nang magtaka ang mga sosyalerang millennials if somewhere in that episode ay ituro muna ni Kris ang wastong pagbigkas ng naturang leafy veggie (letis in British English, letus in American English).