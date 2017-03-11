Halikan nina Ian at Bea pinagtsismisan ng madlang pipol

NAGANAP na ang much-awaited kiss between Andeng (Bea Alonzo) and Anton (Ian Veneracion) kahapon sa A Love To Last.

Ang daming kinilig sa eksenang iyon na kinunan sa Baguio.

“Winner na si Andeng nanalo na sa puso ni kay Sir. Anton bilang isang babae mahirap aminin ang nararamdaman mo sa isang lalake na gusto mong maging nobyo…kahit naman ako babae magtatapat ka sa iniibig mong lalake ang hirap nun huh! kenekeleg ako sa teleserye na to!”

“Im screaming loud already teaser pa lng yan ah wala pa yung full episode tlga juskoo kelangan ko mag full energy mamaya di pa nga ko nkaka get over kagabi mga bes ei effort kung effort affected ako masyado sana ako na lng si andeng Hay nku ang mga pusong umiibig! Ilove you Tondeng you guys brightens up my day single life isnt it boring because of you too Im so happy and kilig You are the best among the rest.”

“Last night was really a nearly dead scene for me, i wonder what tonight episode will be…night please come earlier… Can’t wait… Kilig to the max.”

“Nagkakaubusan n ng OXYGEN pra mamayang gabi!!!! I love TONDENG.”

‘Yan ang mga comments nila sa episode.