Warning ng basher kay Nadine: Wag ipokrita bes…ipapa-gang rape kita!

TILA pagrabe nang pagrabe ang galit ng bashers kay Nadine Lustre.
May isang website na pumuna sa pambabastos kay Nadine ng mga bashers.
“Some LQ (LizQuen) fans are throwing rape, cancer and suicide jokes against Nadine Lustre,” say sa Entertainment Uptake.
“Wag ipokrita bes ipapa-gang rape kita sa mga ulikbang fanboys ni put***dine ge ka.”
“Bumeso siya kay Liza Soberano last Sunday! Nyeta!!!!”
“Try mo kung bagay? Baka habulin ka ng mga rapist.”
“Oh shi*** baby liza wash your face baka mahawaan ka nyan. No joke sama hindi nakakahawa yun.”
‘Yan ang hanash ng bashers ni Nadine which prompted one fan of the actress to react and say, “Mga kadiri naman yung mga tao na yan. They should report & block those bashers, then delete those sick posts.”
“Grabe na talaga ang mundo. Wawa naman si Nadine. Buti na lang hindi siya mapagpatol sa mga ganitong klase ng mga tao na buhay pa pero sinusunog na ang mga kaluluwa sa impiyerno,” pagtatanggol pa ng isang JaDine fan.
Ito pa ang isa, “This is a very clear pambu-bully kay Nadz. Sana tulungan naman siya ng mga administrator ng kanyang fan pages sa socmed para matigil na ang mga hayop na ‘to sa pagkakalat ng lagim. Wag nyong hintayin kapag si James Reid na ang manghanting sa inyong mga trolls kayo!”
“Loving your idols does not mean you should hate others. Pls do not leave your values behind just because you are anonymous. Be respectful,” reaction naman ng mommy ni Nadine sa Twitter na natural lang naman na magalit sa mga bashers.
“Sana the mom started the sarili nilang bakuran, e mas malala pa fans ng anak niya. Before you start castigating other fandoms sana pinagsabihan niya muna fans of her daughter and their LT.
“Feeling entitled and feeling above the rest ang JaDines I’ve seen their posts in socmed,” say naman ng isang fan sa mom ni Nadine.
