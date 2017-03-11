Pauleen, Patricia, Alden tinatraydor daw si Maine By Ervin Santiago Bandera

PINAGBANTAAN ng isang nagpakilalang AlDub fan si Pauleen Luna na ilalabas nito ang mga ebidensya na magpapatunay na tinatraydor daw nila ni Patricia Tumulak si Maine Mendoza. Nag-ugat ito sa komento ng isang Instagram follower ni Poleng matapos siyang mag-post ng litrato nila ng asawang si Vic Sotto na kuha sa Thailand. Muli kasi nitong binuhay ang issue tungkol kina Patricia at Alden Richards. Pananakot ni @gemmeg28 kay Pauleen, “I hope hnd ka kasama sa panloloko nina Alden at tandang Patring kay Meng at aldubnation, pinagtatanggol pa nman ng ibang ADN c Patring pg nababash sya tapos totoo pala, goodluck sa lahat ng kakuntsaba nla.” Simple lang ang naging tugon dito ni Poleng, “Kung maka tanda, magkasing edad lang ho kami.” Obviously, isang AlDub troll lang ang nagkomento sa IG post ng TV host-actress dahil wala itong profile picture at wala pang masyadong follower. At bukod nga riyan, isa pang basher (@chactycjy) ang nag-comment at tinakot pa si Pauleen na ilalabas anumang oras ang ebidensiya kung saan kinumpirma diumano nito sa isa niyang social media post na may namamagitan na raw kina Alden at Patricia. Hindi rin masydong nagpaapekto ang misis ni Bossing sa banta ng basher, ang naging tugon lang nito ay, “Do not put words into my mouth!”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.