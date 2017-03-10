2 US-PH military drills lilipat sa Mindanao? By John Roson Bandera

Sinisilip ng pamahalaan ang posibilidad ng paglilipat ng dalawang military exercise sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Estados Unidos, sa Mindanao, ayon kay Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. “Maybe next year we can swing these exercises towards the south to coincide with our fight against piracy and kidnapping,” sabi ni Lorenzana sa mga reporter matapos dumalo sa isang forum sa Camp Aguinaldo Huwebes. Tinutukoy ng defense chief ang amphibious landing exercise ng Marines at isang exercise ng Navy, na kapwa “sinuspende” dahil sa utos ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Tatlong major exercise ang karaniwang isinasagawa ng Armed Forces at US military — ang Balikatan na nilalahukan ng lahat ng AFP major service units; Philippine Amphibious Landing Exercise (PHIBLEX) na nilalahukan ng Marines; at Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) na nilalahukan ng Navy. Ayon kay Lorenzana, nagpupulong na ang militar para sa Balikatan, na maaaring isagawa ngayong buwan o sa Abril. Ibinigay ni Lorenzana ang mga pahayag nang tanungin kung anong nagbago sa defense relations ng Pilipinas at US mula nang maluklok si Pangulong Duterte. Bukod sa pagkasuspende ng dalawang major exercise, tuloy ang mga proyektong isinasagawa kasama ang US military, katulad ng Balikatan at Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), ani Lorenzana. Sa ilalim ng EDCA, nakatakdang simulan ng mga tropang Amerikano ang pagtatayo ng kanilang pasilidad sa Basa Air Base ng Pampanga, Lumbia Airport ng Cagayan De Oro City, at isang kampo sa Palawan ngayong taon, anang defense chief. (John Roson) – end –

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.