2 patay, 1 nawawala sa baha sa N. Mindanao By John Roson Bandera

Dalawang tao ang nasawi sa pagkakuryente at isa pa ang nawala, sa kasagsagan ng bahang dulot ng malakas na ulan sa iba-ibang bahagi ng Northern Mindanao, ayon sa pulisya. Nakuryente sina Mike Dagsaan at Christian Jay Golde, kapwa menor de edad, habang lumulusong sa baha na dulot ng ulan sa Hillside Pagatpat, Cagayan de Oro City, alas-5:45 ng hapon Huwebes, sabi ni Supt. Lemuel Gonda, tagapagsalita ng Northern Mindanao regional police. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na noong kasagsagan ng ulan ay may napatid na kable ng kuryente doon, at nahulog ito sa sa basang kalsada, aniya. Sa Misamis Occidental, nawala si Salvador Gaogao matapos maanod ng flashflood habang nagmomotorsiklo sa spillway ng Brgy. Mialem, bayan ng Jimenez, alas-6:45 ng umaga Huwebes, ani Gonda. Nagdulot din ang matinding ulan ng mga landslide sa iba-ibang bahagi ng rehiyon Huwebes, pero walang naiulat na nasawi o nasugatan. Naganap ang isang landslide sa bahagi ng National Highway na nasa Brgy. Pangpangon, Talisayan, Misamis Oriental, dakong alas-6 ng umaga, kaya nagpadala ng mga pulis at tauhan ng Department of Public Works and Highways doon para alisin ang debris. Isa pang landslide ang nakaapekto sa bahagi ng highway malapit sa sementeryo ng Brgy. Digson, Bonifacio, Misamis Occidental, dakong ala-1 ng hapon. (John Roson) – end –

