4 Abu patay sa engkuwentro sa Basilan –AFP

Apat na umano’y kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf, kabilang ang isang pinsan ni commander Isnilon Hapilon, ang napatay sa pakikipagsagupa sa mga tropa ng pamahalaan sa Tabuan Lasa, Basilan, ayon sa militar. Kabilang sa mga napatay si Ustadz Mobin Kulin alyas “Mulawin,” pinsan ni Hapilon, sabi ni Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, tagapagsalita ng Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command. Si Kulin ay “hardcore” na kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf mula Lantawan at sangkot sa pagdukot sa Dos Palmas resort ng Palawan noong 2001, pati na ang kasunod na Lamitan Siege, sabi ni Petinglay sa ulat na ipinadala Huwebes ng gabi. Naengkuwentro ng AFP Joint Task Force Basilan at pulisya ang grupo ni Kulin dakong alas-5 ng umaga Miyerkules, habang nagsasagawa ng law enforcement operation sa Tapiantana Island. Umabot sa 30 minuto ang sagupaan ng mga sundalo’t pulis laban sa 15 armadong pinamunuan ni Kulin, ani Petinglay. Narekober ng mga operatiba ang bangkay ni Kulin at tatlo niyang tagasunod, pati na isang Barret rifle, rocket-propelled grenade launcher na may tatlong bala, at 12 grenade rifle, aniya. Tinutugis pa ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang ibang tagasunod ni Kulin, ani Petinglay.

