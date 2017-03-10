Palasyo ikinatuwa ang atas ng SC vs ‘narco judge’

IKINATUWA ng Palasyo ang naging hakbang ng Korte Suprema matapos nitong ipag-utos ang paghahain ng kasong administratibo laban sa isang judge sa Baguio City na naunang iniugnay ni Pangulong Duterte sa droga

“The President’s campaign against illegal drugs is not the President’s war alone. It needs the cooperation of all those in the government, the private sector and civil society,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Sa apat-na-pahinang resolusyon ng Kataastaasang Hukuman, kinatigan nito ang rekomendasyon ni retired justice Roberto Abad matapos niyang irekomenda ang paghahain ng kasong administratibo laban kay Justice Antonio Reyes, ng Baguio RTC Branch 1 matapos siyang akusahan n Duterte na umano’y protektor ng mga sindikato ng droga noong isang taon.

“We are glad that the Supreme Court has initiated an administrative case against a Baguio regional trial court judge whose name is included in the President’s list of government officials involved in illegal drugs. This is a good beginning,” dagdag pa ni Abella.