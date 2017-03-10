Palasyo ikinatuwa ang atas ng SC vs ‘narco judge’

IKINATUWA ng Palasyo ang naging hakbang ng Korte Suprema matapos nitong ipag-utos ang paghahain ng kasong administratibo laban sa isang judge sa Baguio City na naunang iniugnay ni Pangulong Duterte sa droga
“The President’s campaign against illegal drugs is not the President’s war alone. It needs the cooperation of all those in the government, the private sector and civil society,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.
Sa apat-na-pahinang resolusyon ng Kataastaasang Hukuman, kinatigan nito ang rekomendasyon ni retired justice Roberto Abad matapos niyang irekomenda ang paghahain ng kasong administratibo laban kay Justice Antonio Reyes, ng Baguio RTC Branch 1 matapos siyang akusahan n Duterte na umano’y protektor ng mga sindikato ng droga noong isang taon.
“We are glad that the Supreme Court has initiated an administrative case against a Baguio regional trial court judge whose name is included in the President’s list of government officials involved in illegal drugs. This is a good beginning,” dagdag pa ni Abella.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94