Palasyo ipinagtanggol ang bantang Martial Law sa Mindanao

IPINAGTANGGOL ng Palasyo ang banta ni Pangulong Duterte na magdedeklara ng Martial Law sa Mindanao sa pagsasabing ito’y paalala lamang sa mga lokal na pamahalaan para tumulong sa kampanya ng administrasyon.

“The President’s remarks underscore the depth and breadth of lawlessness and violence in Mindanao,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella sa isang pahayag.

Ito’y matapos magbanta si Duterte na mapipilitan siyang magdeklara ng Batas Militar sa Mindanao sakaling mabigong tumulong ang mga lokal na pamahalaan sa problemang kinakaharap ng pamahalaan sa rehiyon

“The context of the statement was the challenge to the Local Chief Executives in Mindanao to be more fully engaged in the regional challenges, otherwise he would be constrained to enforce more drastic measures,” paliwanag pa ni Abella.

Idinagdag ni Abella na umaasa si Duterte na mapagtatanto ng mga nakaupo sa Mindanao ang laki ng problema sa peace and order sa rehiyon kayat nagbanta na siya ng pagdedeklara ng Martial Law.

“By raising the possibility of martial law in the island PRRD is hopeful that local leaders would realize the magnitude of the law and order problem and consequently help his administration to fight terrorism, illegal drugs and other forms of violence,” ayon pa kay Abella.