Pagsibak kay GMA hindi kawalan

Naniniwala si Surigao del Sur Rep. Prospero Pichay na hindi maparurusahan si dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo dahil sa pagboto laban sa death penalty bill.

Ayon kay Pichay nagawa na ng Kamara de Representantes ang layunin nito na maaprubahan ang death penalty bill.

“You’re asking my opinion that’s my opinion walang mawawala dyan sa kanila..they have achieve the purpose already it was an already overwhelming majority. Bakit mo pa ipa punish ang 54? Dapat nga matuwa sila because there is that semblance of democracy,” ani Pichay.

Kung aalisin umano ang mga lider ng Kamara na tumutol sa panukala, hindi umano magiging maganda ang tingin sa Kamara dahil mawawala ang demokrasya.

“I cannot speak for the Speaker. I think it would be very be fair because when we vote, its because we want to vote accent to the sentiments of our constituent,” dagdag pa ng solon.

Bago ang botohan noong Martes ay nagbabala si Alvarez na aalisin sa puwesto ang mga lider ng Kamara na hindi boboto pabor sa death penalty bill.

“Once the Speaker will push through with that the HoR (House of Representatives) is no longer democratic, hindi democratic yan. Wala naman dictatorship dyan sa HoR.

Si Arroyo ang nag-iisang House deputy speaker na bumoto laban sa panukala. Noong panahon niya sa Malacanang ibinasura ang death penalty bill.

Kung sakali man na aalisin si Arroyo bilang House deputy speaker, sinabi ni Pichay na hindi ito kawalan sa dating Pangulo.

Si Alvarez ay naging kalihim ng Department of Transportation noong panahon ni Arroyo.