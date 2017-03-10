Hindi sumagot sa sulat, administrator pinagalitan ng Ombudsman

Pinaggalitan ng Office of the Ombudsman ang provincial administrator ng Surigao del Norte na nabigong sumagot sa sulat ng isang empleyado.

Ayon sa Ombudsman ang pagsagot sa sulat ay dapat na gawin sa ilalim ng Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards of Public Officials and Employees (RA 6713).

Sumulat si Benjie Ruperto Latras, empleyado ng probinsya na inilipat sa Sta. Monico District Hospital kay Atty. Premolito Plaza, provincial administrator ng Surigao del Norte, noong Hunyo 8, 2015.

Hiniling ni Latras na alisin na sa kanya ang property accountability dahil siya ay nalipat na sa district hospital. Muling sumulat si Latras noong Nobyembre 21, 215 pero wala pa ring nakuhang tugon.

“There is substantial evidence to prove that Plaza failed to respond to complainant’s letters. His contention, without other corroborating evidence, that he verbally advised complainant on the procedure of turning over the properties under his charge, is without merit,” saad ng desisyon ng Ombudsman.

Sa ilalim ng RA 6713 dapat sumagot sa sulat sa loob ng 15 working days mula sa pagtanggap sa sulat. Kailangan ay laman ng tugon kung anong aksyon ang ginawa ng opisyal sa request ng sumulat.

“By failing to act on complainant’s letters-request, respondent Plaza unjustifiably failed to attend to one who wanted to avail himself of the services of the provincial office,” dagdag pa ng Ombudsman.

30