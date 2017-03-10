NCMF officials sinibak ng Ombudsman

Ipinag-utos ni Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales ang pagsibak sa limang opisyal ng National Commission on Muslim Filipinos na sangkot umano sa Priority Development Assistance Fund scam.

Inalis sa puwesto sina NCMF Secretary/Commissioner Mehol Sadain, Director III Galay Makalinggan, acting Chief Accountant Fedelina Aldanese, acting Chief Aurora Aragon-Mabang, at Cashier Olga Galido.

Ang pagsibak ay matapos umanong mapatunayang guilty ang mga ito sa administrative case na Grave Misconduct at Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service kaugnay ng paggamit sa pork barrel ng namayapang si Maguindanao Rep. Simeon Datumanong.

Kung wala na sa gobyerno, ang kanilang parusa ay magiging multa na kasing halaga ng kanilang isang taong sahod.

Sila ay nahaharap din sa kasong paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act sa Sandiganbayan.

Ipinalabas umano ng Department of Budget and Management ang Special Allotment Release Order ng PDAF ni Datumanong na nagkakahalaga ng P3.8 milyon. Ang pondo ay dumaan sa NCMF para sa livelihood program gaya ng paggawa ng sabon at kandila at meat processing sa mga munisipyo ng Mamasapano, Ampatuan at Datu Abdullah Sanki.

Ang Maharlikang Lipi Foundation, Inc. ang kinuhang non-government organization partner sa proyekto.

Ayon sa Commission on Audit hindi dumaan sa bidding ang pagpili sa NGO partner.

“Respondents participated in the preparation, processing and approval of the Memorandum of Agreement and the PDAF documents governing the project implementation and fund releases to MLFI…. the funds in question could not have been transferred to the MLFI if not for the recommendations as well as certifications, approval, and signatures found in the corresponding disbursement vouchers and checks,” saad ng Ombudsman.

Bukod dito, si Sadain ay kinasuhan din kaugnay ng anomalya umano sa paggamit ng PDAF ni Sen. Gregorio Honasan II na nagkakahalaga ng P30 milyon.

30