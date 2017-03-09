Overall champion ng NCAA ang San Beda By Angelito Oredo Bandera

WINALIS ng San Beda ang general championship sa juniors at seniors division upang madomina ang NCAA Season 92 na opisyal na nagtapos kahapon sa SM Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City. Nakapagtipon ang Lions ng kabuuang 683 puntos sa mga panalo sa basketball, chess, men’s taekwondo, women’s table tennis, men’s at women’s swimming at football upang maungusan ang St. Benilde, na nagkasya sa ikalawang silya sa 647 puntos sa tulong ng panalo sa men’s volleyball, women’s taekwondo, men’s table tennis at men’s lawn tennis. Nasiguro ng San Beda ang korona sa pagtapos na ikalawa sa women’s beach volleyball na ginanap sa Subic nitong nakaraang buwan upang masalo ang kahinaan sa ikasiyam na puwestong pagtatapos sa athletics noong isang linggo. Ang korona ay ikalawang overall crown ng Lions sa seniors at ikalima sa pangkalahatan sa liga. “We’re very happy, it’s a proud accomplishment for the whole San Beda community,” sabi ni Management Committee chair Jose Mari Lacson ng host San Beda. Tumapos na ikatlo ang Arellano University (590) kasunod ang Lyceum (444.5), Perpetual Help (384.5), Letran (367), Mapua (301.5), San Sebastian (300), Emilio Aguinaldo (299) at Jose Rizal (172.5). Dumaan naman sa matinding hirap ang Cubs (405) bago naungusan ang St. Benilde Junior Blazers (397.5) para sa ikalima nitong sunod na general championship. Ito ang ika-13 kampeonato ng San Beda sa juniors. Nasa Top 10 din ang Letran (352.5), Lyceum (278), EAC (271.5), St. Benilde (244), San Sebastian (229), Perpetual Help (188), JRU (102.5) at Mapua (102).

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.