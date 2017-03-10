Mocha nagwala nang masuspinde ang Twitter Account, mga dilawan inupakan By Alex Brosas Bandera

“MY TWITTER ACCOUNT IS SUSPENDED. “Ganito po ka hipokrito ang mga DILAW. Sinasabi niyong ayaw niyo sa diktator pero kayo ang umaasal na diktador sa Social Media. “Hindi niyo mapipigilan ang katotohanan at damdamin naming mga tunay na DDS. Laban mga KaDDS!!! MABUHAY ANG MANDIRIGMANG DAMDAMIN! “Kayong mga Yellow Tae lumaban kayo ng patas. Wag maging diktador!” Marami namang netizens ang nagbunyi nang ma-suspend ang account ni Mocha, pina-trend pa nila ang #MochaUsonIsOverParty. ‘Yan ang walang ka-class-class na hanash ni Mocha.

