Maine napaluha sa birthday surprise ng mga katrabaho sa ‘Destined To Be Yours’ ‘Hindi ako na-orient na may ganito palang ganap!’ By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAKATAGPO ng mga bagong magmamahal sa kanya si Maine Mendoza. Ang tinutukoy namin ay ang pamilya niya sa GMA series nila ni Alden Richards na Destined To Be Yours sa GMA. Nadama ni Meng ang matinding pagmamahal sa kanya ng cast, staff and crew ng DTBY nang sorpresahin siya sa taping ng series matapos ang selebrasyon ng kanyang 22nd birthday. Sa kalagitnaan ng taping sa Quezon, isang birthday surprise ang bumulaga sa kanya mula sa mga kasamahan sa trabaho. Tumigil ang lahat ng may nagkantahan ng, “Happy birthday!” at saka inilabas ang malaking cake at bouquet of flowers na handog nila sa Phenomenal Star. Hindi makapagsalita si Meng sa gulat dahil hindi siya na-orient na merong kaganapang mangyayari.

Kaya naman si Maine, halos maluha-luha sa sorpresang ‘yon ng mga kasama sa DTBY dahil sa loob lamang ng ilang buwan eh, tanggap na tanggap na siya bilang bahagi ng Team DTBY. Siyanga pala, para sa kaalaman ng ating readers, pasiklab sa ratings ang pilot week (Feb. 27-March 3) ng series nina Alden at Maine mula sa data ng pinagkakatiwalaang service provider na Nielsen TV Audience Measurement. Sa isang linggong pag-ere nito, limang araw na pinadapa nito ang katapat na programa sa kabilang network. Sa overnight people rating data ng National Urban Television Audience Measurement (NUTAM), 11.8% ang rating ng DTYB kumpara sa kalabang show na nakakuha ng 10.3%.

