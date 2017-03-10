Regine ibinilad ang katawan sa Instagram By Ervin Santiago Bandera

READY na si Regine Velasquez-Alcasid para sa summer! Ibinandera kasi ng Asia’s Songbird sa kanyang Instagram account ang kanyang kaseksihan na talagang ikinatuwa ng kanyang followers. Sa isang photo na ipinost ni Regine sa IG, makikita ang kanyang pagsa-sun bathing suot ang kanyang yellow-green bathing suit. Maraming netizens ang pumuri sa kaseksihan ng Kapuso singer-actress dahil kahit daw mommy na ito, confidently sexy pa rin daw ang drama niya. True enough! Ang confidence ngang ito ni Regine ang possible reason why her fans are enjoying her every character in her weekly comedy-musical show na Full House Tonight sa GMA every Saturday. Hindi kasi siya nahihiya kahit na mukhang nakakatawa na siya. Sabi nga ng isa sa mga kasamahan niya sa programa na si Joross Gamboa tungkol sa Songbird, “I like her dahil kahit na siya na si Regine Velasquez, napakakalog niya talaga.”

